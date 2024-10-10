Victoria police appeal for information in pellet gun shooting

A suspect has been arrested after allegedly shooting a pellet gun at someone in a Victoria parking lot last week, according to authorities.

Officers were called to Pandora Avenue near Vancouver Street at 10:15 p.m. on Oct. 2, for reports of a man "who discharged several shots with a pellet gun towards someone," according to a news release from the Victoria Police department.

Police were able to identify a suspect after obtaining CCTV video, which they have released along with an appeal for additional witnesses and any potential victims.

“The use of any type of firearm, whether real or replica, in a threatening manner is unacceptable,” spokesperson Const. Terri Healy said. “We urge anyone who witnessed this event or has information to come forward. Witness or victim information will aid our work in holding those responsible for these behaviours accountable.”

No charges have been approved, but the suspect remains in custody.

Those with information are urged to call 250-995-7654 and reference file number 24-36205.