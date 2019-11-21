VANCOUVER – Police in New Westminster tweeted Thursday night that a missing teenager who they had described as "high risk" had been found.

Fifteen-year-old Marco Rahim has been located and reunited with his family, police said.

#Newwest LOCATED: 15 year old Marco Rahim has been safely located and reunited with his family. — New West Police (@NewWestPD) November 22, 2019

Rahim went missing on Tuesday at around 2:30 p.m., prompting multiple warnings from police, who were concerned about his safety.

"Marco is not from the area, and we're concerned that he may be lost," said Staff Sgt. Andrew Perry in a news release. "Friends and family are concerned for his safety."

Police initially released information about Rahim on Wednesday. On Thursday, they renewed their call for information and said he was still missing.

Rahim was visiting New Westminster with family when he went missing and even though police have called him "high risk," it's only because he's a teenager.

"There's no risk to the public. This is a 15-year-old boy who's gone missing, he's not from the area so we're concerned that (he) may not know where he is," said Stuart Jette with New Westminster police.

"Also he's not really dressed for the weather so we're concerned especially with the cold snap we're experiencing."