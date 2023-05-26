Missing for 10 weeks: Vancouver police ask public to help search for 32-year-old Max Renger

After searching for more than two months, Vancouver police are turning to the public for help finding a missing 32-year-old man.

Max Renger was reported missing on March 14 and was last seen in the Fairview area, the Vancouver Police Department explained in a statement Friday.

The ensuing investigation has involved a review of Renger’s banking, phone and internet records, according to the VPD, who says it’s also checked in with numerous shelters and hospitals to see if he’s turned up.

“Based on details gathering during the investigation, including information from people who know him, investigators believe Max was initially taking steps to avoid being found,” reads the release. “Given the length of time that has now passed, combined with his failure to return home, the VPD is asking for the public’s help to locate him.”

Renger is 5’11” tall, with a slim build and long black hair, according to police, who say he was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and red sweat pants.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact VPD’s Missing Person Unit at 604-717-2530 or vpd.missing@vpd.ca.