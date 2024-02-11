Missing Burnaby man found dead: RCMP

A man who went missing in Burnaby nearly two weeks ago has been found dead, Mounties said Sunday.

Anderson Cheng, 46, was last seen in the early hours of the morning on Feb. 1 near Nelson Avenue and McKee Place, according to police.

The Burnaby RCMP did not say where they found his body.

The search for Anderson, who was described as having multiple health issues, was extensive. Search and Rescue teams from Burnaby and Coquitlam, as well as firefighters and police were involved in the effort that included drones and sniffer dogs.

Cpl. Mike Kalanj told CTV News on Wednesday that it was out of character for Cheng to walk off by himself, noting he’s usually accompanied. He believed Cheng was underdressed for the weather and may have taken shelter in a shed or garage to stay warm.

Mounties said Cheng’s death does not appear suspicious.

“Burnaby RCMP offers condolences to the man’s family and friends,” the detachment wrote in a Sunday news release. “Burnaby RCMP would especially like to thank Coquitlam Search and Rescue, Burnaby Urban Search and Rescue and Burnaby Fire Department for their assistance.”