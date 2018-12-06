

CTV Vancouver





Police are investigating after a minivan struck a pedestrian and crashed through the front of a yoga studio in Langley, B.C. Wednesday night.

The vehicle was driving by Willoughby Town Centre when it jumped the sidewalk and slammed into Oxygen Yoga & Fitness.

The impact of the collision was severe enough that it took out the building's foundation.

No one inside was hurt, but a pedestrian suffered injuries to her arm and leg and had to be taken to Royal Columbian Hospital. Mounties said her injuries are not considered serious.

The white minivan has a new driver decal, but it's not clear who was behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

Langley RCMP is still working to determine what caused the collision, but investigators believe it was driver error.

Mounties said it's too early to tell if charges will be recommended.