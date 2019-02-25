The mineral pools at the Harrison Hot Springs Resort have reopened after being closed amid reports of rashes.

"Fraser Health Authority has reopened our pools after finding no bacteria," tweeted the spa on Monday.

"As a precaution, we drained and cleaned three mineral pools over the weekend."

The popular spa resort was forced to close the pools on Friday night after Fraser Health received complaints about guests developing a rash in the past two months.

The health authority said water samples were taken and sent to the BC Centre for Disease Control as the rashes shared symptoms with a multi-drug resistant bacteria called pseudomonas aeruginosa.

The resort gave all guests complimentary access to the village pool, and tweeted their thanks to guests for their support and patience over the weekend.