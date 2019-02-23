The popular mineral pools at the Harrison Hot Springs Resort have been closed as Fraser Health Authority investigates reports of rashes.

The health authority said one person received a rash in January and another this month after using the mineral pools at the resort.

"The complainants described a rash that would be consistent with symptoms related to Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a multi-drug resistant bacteria," said Fraser Health in an e-mail to CTV News.

The agency's environmental health officers have closed the pools in response to the reports and following an inspection.

It said water samples have been taken and sent to the BC Centre for Disease Control for testing.

It explained the pools will be closed until it feels it is safe for the public to use them again.

In a Facebook post, the resort said its five mineral pools will be closed until Monday, adding guests will have complimentary use of the village public pool.