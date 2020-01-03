The Millionaire Lottery in support of VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation is quickly approaching the final deadline. There are some fantastic prizes to be won and all for a great cause. There are 8 grand prize options that one lucky winner will get to choose from.

The exciting options include:

The White Rock prize home package that is valued at over $3.3 million dollars. The 4100 square foot luxurious home comes complete with an elevator and high tech amenities. It features stunning views of Semiahmoo Bay that can be enjoyed from numerous balconies. It includes $95, 000 in furnishings and accessories plus $25 000 cash.

The North Saanich prize home package is worth over $3.1 million dollars. The bright and spacious home features ocean views. The package includes $75 000 cash for furnishings, a 2020 BMW 530e x Drive Sedan plus $500 000 cash.

The Langley prize home package is worth over $3.2 million dollars. The 6400 square foot home includes 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, a 2 bedroom suite and a 1300 square foot RV garage and workshop. This prize option comes with $100 000 in furniture and accessories.

The North Vancouver prize home package is worth over $3.1 million dollars. The prize incldues a 2 bedroom waterfront condo with a large terrace. The package features a 2020 Tesla Model 3 RWD, a 2020 BMW x5 xDrive 40i and $1.5 million cash.

The Vancouver prize home package is worth over $3.1 million dollars. The 2 bedroom condo is located in False Creek and features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in 1350 square feet. Indoor and outdoor living can be enjoyed with a 440 square foot rooftop deck. The package includes $30 000 cash for furnishings, a 2019 BMW i3, a 2020 BMW x3 xDrive 30i and $800 000 cash.

The Sooke Point prize home package is valued at over $3.1 million dollars.The ocean cottage provides endless ocean views that can be enjoyed from a wrap around deck. The package includes a 2020 Tesla Model X Long Range and $1.5 million in cash.

The West Kelowna prize package is worth over $3.1 million dollars. The home features 3800 square feet of living space plus a 197 square foot rooftop deck. $165 000 in furniture and accessories is included along with a 2020 Tesla Model 3 RWD and $50 000 cash.

The final grand prize option to choose from is $2.7 million cash

The prizes are fantastic, but it is all about the cause that the lottery supports. The VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation makes a difference right within the community. VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation representative Sheril Gelmon shared that VGH sees over 700 000 patients every year. Gelmon says that more than half of them come from outside the Lower Mainland. Gelmon emphasized that the lotteries help people across the province. Last year funds raised from the lotteries helped purchase 57 pieces of equipment that ultimately go toward saving lives.

The Millionaire Lottery final deadline January 10th at midnight.