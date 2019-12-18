VANCOUVER -- The Millionaire Lottery is underway with the sale of tickets supporting the VGH and UBC Hospital Foundation. The impacts are felt within the community as specialized adult health care and research at Vancouver General Hospital, UBC Hospital, and GF Strong Rehab Centre are all supported through ticket sales.

Along with helping health care intiatives within the community there are some great prizes to be won. Those that purchase by midnight on December 20th will be eligible to win the early bird prize. The prize winner will have the choice between a 2020 Tesla Model S Long Range, a Vacations for Life prize package that includes a $90, 000 travel gift card and $30, 000 cash or $100, 000 cash. In addition there will be 75 prizes of $1000 to be won.

Those that get their tickets prior to the early bird deadline will still be eligible for the grand prize as well as the many additional prizes up for grabs. The grand prize options include choosing between $2.7 million in tax-free cash or one of the stunning dream homes. The White Rock home is work over $3.3 million and includes an elevator, high-tech amenities and a panoramic view of Semiahmoo Bay. The North Saanich prize home is worth over $3.1 million. The stunning home comes with $500, 000 cash and a 2020 BMW 530e xDrive Sedan. The Langley prize home is worth over $3.2 million and comes with $100, 000 in furnishings. The North Vancouver grand prize option is worth over $3.1 million and includes $1.5 million cash. The Vancouver grand prize option is a 2 bedroom 1350 square foot condo right near the water's edge of False Creek. The prize winner will also get $800, 000 cash along with 2 vehicles to fill their two included parking spaces.The Sooke Point prize option is worth over $3.1 million and includes $1.5 million cash. The surfside yacht suite provides endless ocean views that can be enjoyed from the wrap around ocean deck. The West Kelowna prize option is worth over $3.1 million and paradise estates offers waterfront living in wine country.

No matter what the grand prize winner of The Milionaire Lottery chooses it will surely be a dream come true.