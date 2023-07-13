Michelin adds 10 spots to its list of recommended Vancouver restaurants

Eight Vancouver restaurants were awarded a Michelin star at a ceremony on Oct. 27, 2022. Eight Vancouver restaurants were awarded a Michelin star at a ceremony on Oct. 27, 2022.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener