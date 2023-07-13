Michelin adds 10 spots to its list of recommended Vancouver restaurants

Ten restaurants in Vancouver are the latest additions to a prestigious publication.

Months ahead of the official selection for the 2023 Michelin Guide Vancouver, the restaurant-rating giant revealed a new batch of recommended dining experiences.

The endorsements released Thursday favour the city’s Asian food scene, while also highlighting “contemporary” options and one plant-based eatery.

On it’s website, Michelin says its inspectors spend “all year on the road uncovering the best restaurants to recommend—and their discoveries are too good to keep secret.”

Vancouver got its first Michelin Guide in October 2022, with eight restaurants receiving a coveted star rating.

A dozen others were endorsed under the Bib Gourmands category, which is what the latest batch restaurants fall under.

While some of the recent additions have only been around in Vancouver since the fall, others, like Bao Bei have been operation for more than a decade.

10 NEW MICHELIN RECOMMENDATIONS