Michael Dunahee investigation remains open, active 33 years after disappearance: Victoria police

On the 33rd anniversary of Michael Dunahee’s disappearance, the Victoria Police Department says the missing person’s investigation remains active.

Dunahee was four years old when he was last seen on the afternoon of March 24, 1991 at the Blanshard School playground while his family and many others were watching a touch football game in the park.

“An extensive search was launched for Michael, which involved hundreds of volunteers and police from multiple agencies,” a statement from VicPD issued Friday says.

“The investigation into Michael Dunahee’s disappearance remains one of the largest missing person investigations in Canada.”

In 2021, the police department launched a dedicated online tip portal and publishing an age-enhanced sketch showing what the boy might look like as a 34-year-old man.

“Hundreds of tips have been received and continue to be investigated,” the statement from police continues.

For decades, Dunahee’s family has organized the Keep Hope Alive Walk/Run on the anniversary of his disappearance.

“Michael’s family has turned their tragedy into a grassroots effort to protect other families,” the VicPD says, noting that all of the funds raised from the event are donated to Child Find BC.