Metro Vancouver woman charged in multi-year money-laundering probe

A 35-year-old woman from Richmond, B.C., is set to appear in court later this month on charges of loan sharking and money laundering.

British Columbia's anti-gang task force, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, announced Thursday it has secured charges against Alexandra Joie Chow as part of a four-year investigation into illegal gambling.

The agency opened the case in August 2019, when it began probing the activities of a 33-year-old Richmond woman and a 49-year-old Vancouver man, who police allege were contravening the federal Proceeds of Crime Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Act.

The B.C. Prosecution Service approved six charges against Chow on Wednesday, namely one count of money laundering; two counts of possessing proceeds of crime; and three counts of entering into an agreement to receive interest at a criminal rate.

No one else has been charged in relation to the case.

In November 2021, the CFSEU announced that two suspects had been arrested after allegedly laundering more than $828,000.

Earlier that month, police searched two properties in Richmond and Burnaby associated with the case.

During the searches, police allegedly seized score sheets with the names of clients, bank drafts totalling $50,000, four cellphones, $10,680 in cash and three high-end vehicles.

"Illegal gaming activities undermine the integrity of our financial institutions and allow criminals to secure the proceeds of crime not just for personal benefit but to fuel additional crimes," Insp. Mandeep Mooker of the CFSEU's illegal gambling investigation team said in a statement announcing the arrests.

"Enforcement action such as this one has a strong immediate impact and long-term disruption implications."

Chow is scheduled to appear in Richmond provincial court on Nov. 30.