Metro Vancouver traffic: Disruptions possible over climate protests, Black Friday shopping, flood repair

Traffic backed up in Richmond, B.C. near the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet mall on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. (FILE PHOTO) Traffic backed up in Richmond, B.C. near the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet mall on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. (FILE PHOTO)

Vancouver Top Stories