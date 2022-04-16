Lawn watering across Metro Vancouver will be limited to once a week when restrictions come into effect May 1, down from twice a week last year.

Water use can increase by up to 50 per cent in the summer months according to the regional district, and lawn watering is a major reason why. The Phase 1 restrictions will remain in effect until Oct. 15.

"The region-wide watering regulations are an effective way to help us use our drinking water wisely," Metro Vancouver's website reminds residents.

Residential watering will be allowed on weekend mornings, with even-numbered addresses limited to Saturdays, and odd-numbered addresses limited to Sundays For those setting sprinkler timers, automatic watering is allowed between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. Manual watering is allowed between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Non-residential properties get their turn on Mondays, for even-numbered addresses, and Tuesdays for odd-numbered addresses. Automatic watering is allowed between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m., and manual watering between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Each of Metro Vancouver's member municipalities is responsible for enforcing the restrictions. In the City of Vancouver, breaking the rules can come with a fine of $250. Surrey residents are looking at a $200 fine, while it's $150 for those in Burnaby.

Watering of trees, shrubs, and flowers using a sprinkler is allowed every day between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. Hand watering or using drip irrigation is allowed any time.

Edible plants are exempt from the restrictions.

Indoor water use – for toilets, faucets, showers and appliances – only accounts for 40 per cent of Metro Vancouver’s total, while outdoor use makes up the remaining 60, the district website says, which is one of the reasons why conservation efforts focus on outdoor use during the summer months.

"With all the rainfall in Metro Vancouver, conserving water might not be top of mind, but conserving water matters more than you may think," the regional district's website continues.

"The average amount of water we use daily in Metro Vancouver is 1 billion litres — enough to fill BC Place."