Metro Vancouver drivers expected to see historic price drop at the pumps

Some long overdue relief is coming for Metro Vancouver drivers as gas prices are expected to fall dramatically in the next 24 hours.

Prediction website Gas Wizard is forecasting a drop of about 35 cents per litre by Thursday.

Reports suggest this could mark one of the biggest single-day drops in Canadian history, bringing local prices to 192.9 cents per litre.

For now, drivers are paying about 227.9 per litre, though it is a little cheaper at some stations. The all-time high was set about two weeks ago at 241.9.

Analysts say the historically high prices were due to tight supply as a major pipeline and a refinery on the West Coast underwent maintenance.

According to a heat map from Gasbuddy.com Metro Vancouverites continue to pay the highest prices in the country.

In Toronto it was 167.9, in Montreal 173.9, and in Edmonton 169.9 Wednesday.

Drivers in the Lower Mainland are urged to take only what they need until prices drop.