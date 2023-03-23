Merritt man's disappearance 'involves criminality,' RCMP say

Mounties in the B.C. Interior say the disappearance of a 24-year-old man late last month is "suspicious" and "involves criminality."

Miguel Mack was last seen on Feb. 27 and was reported missing on March 3, according to a news release from the BC RCMP's Southeast District Major Crime Unit.

The unit has been working with Merritt RCMP on the case. In its statement, it did not elaborate on why investigators believe the 24-year-old's disappearance is suspicious, saying only that the unit had concluded this was the case after reviewing "all pieces of the investigation."

Mounties, police dogs, RCMP Air Services, drones and family volunteers have all been involved in the search for Mack since March 3, police said, adding that he has not yet been found.

Police describe Mack as a First Nations man with black hair and brown eyes. He stands 5'10" and weighs 200 pounds, and was last seen wearing a burgundy hoodie with white writing, dark pants and a toque.

"The investigation remains a priority for the SED MCU and the Merritt RCMP, as evidenced by the large police presence in the community over the past several weeks," the unit said in its release.

"To protect the integrity of this active and ongoing investigation, no further details can be provided."

Police are asking anyone with information on Mack's disappearance to contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit tip line at 877-987-8477.