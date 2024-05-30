Men in black balaclavas caught running from Richmond mall, thousands in alleged stolen items recovered

Two men were arrested after they were spotted running away from a Richmond mall while wearing black balaclavas, leading to the recovery of alleged stolen items.

According to Richmond Mounties, the incident unfolded at about 11:30 a.m. on May 22. Police were called about "suspicious activity" on No. 3 Road, in the area of Richmond Centre, and directed to a nearby park where it appeared the two suspects were heading.

When officers arrived at the park, they established a perimeter and found the suspects nearby. One was arrested without incident, but the other tried to run away. He was eventually "captured following a brief pursuit," police said.

Mounties said they recovered more than $7,500 in alleged stolen merchandise. One suspect was arrested on two unrelated warrants, including one for theft under $5,000.

"Our co-ordinated efforts and quick response underscore our commitment to combating retail theft and enhancing community safety. The successful apprehension and recovery of stolen goods highlight the effectiveness of our proactive policing strategies," Staff Sgt. Paula Mann said in a news release.

"We urge retailers and the public to continue reporting suspicious activities, as timely information is critical in helping us maintain a secure environment for everyone."