Friends and family gathered for an emotional tribute Sunday to a man who was shot and killed in what police are calling a road rage incident in East Vancouver.

Willis Hunt was gunned down in an industrial area near Bridgeway Street, just under the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge, in the early morning hours of Aug. 10.

The apparent senselessness of the 33-year-old's death stunned the community on Commercial Drive, where Hunt was well-known for his warmth and compassion.

"He was so full of respect for everyone. He just loved life. He loved life and he was a kind person and a generous person. If you needed something and he could give it, he would give it," Hunt's mother, Sunni Hunt, told CTV News earlier this week.

"We lost a really, really, really good human being just so senselessly."

Hunt was the passenger in a Toyota Matrix that police say was involved in some kind of traffic dispute with a white sedan before he was shot. The victim was trying to protect the woman driving the car.

His Mother said she can't believe her son's infectious smile and big heart are no longer there to be a beacon of light to those around him.

"I just don't understand," Sunni said. "I don't understand how that could happen. How could this happen?"

In the days following the incident, police were asking anyone with information about the killing to contact them. They were especially hoping to find dash cam video that was taken near McGill and Renfrew streets between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. that morning.

Investigators had no updates on the case Sunday.

Anyone with information can contact the Vancouver Police Department at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

With files from CTV Vancouver's Julie Nolin