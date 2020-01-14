VANCOUVER -- The Duchess of Sussex spent Tuesday afternoon visiting a women's centre in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighbourhood.

With international photographers camped out for a glimpse of Meghan Markle on Vancouver Island, the visiting royal boarded a float plane on Tuesday morning that apparently took her back to the mainland.

Hours later, the Downtown Eastside Women's Centre posted a picture of Markle posing with a group of eight women in a kitchen.

"Look who we had tea with today!" the post reads. "The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited us today to discuss issues affecting women in the community."

The Downtown Eastside Women's Centre provides everything from meals to clothing to computer access for women and children in the neighbourhood. It also operates a low-barrier emergency shelter.

Members of the international media have been keeping their eyes peeled for Markle since her reported return to Vancouver Island, where she spent the holidays with Prince Harry and their son Archie.

The couple stunned royal watchers last week by announcing plans to "step back" from their official duties, and Queen Elizabeth has since confirmed they will be spending time in Canada – but whether that means an extended stay in B.C. remains unknown.

On Monday, B.C. Premier John Horgan suggested the province would welcome the royal couple with open arms.

"If they want to come back and put down roots here, I'm sure I can find something for Harry to do," Horgan said.

He also joked that Markle, who had a successful career in acting before joining the Royal Family, would make an obvious guest star on the B.C.-filmed Netflix series "Riverdale."

"Wouldn't it be great to have a royal who named their child Archie on 'Riverdale'? Writes itself!" he joked.

Not everyone is so keen on welcoming such high-profile guests, however. Some have expressed concerns about what kind of security costs might fall to taxpayers to keep the Duke and Duchess safe.

On Monday, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the federal government hadn't held any discussions on the issue.