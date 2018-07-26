

CTV Vancouver





SkyTrains are running on schedule again after a medical emergency halted service on part of the Canada Line Thursday.

The incident occurred at Olympic Village Station before 4:30 p.m. TransLink originally said the station would be closed for at least three hours, but service was fully restored by 5:20 p.m.

A shuttle train and a bus bridge were set up between King Edward and Waterfront stations to help manage crowds.

Service on the Expo and Millennium lines was not affected.