A measles alert has been issued for travellers who passed through Vancouver International Airport earlier this week.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, a passenger with measles was in YVR on June 24.

"Passengers on the above two flights or at the YVR location including in the international arrivals area, customs and immigration, and baggage check at the times between the arrival and departure times listed above may have been exposed to measles," the agency said in a statement.

The passenger was on the following flights:

June 24: Philippine Airlines flight PR 116 departing from Manila International airport (MNL) at 7 p.m. and arriving at YVR at 5:15 p.m.

Philippine Airlines flight PR 116 departing from Manila International airport (MNL) at 7 p.m. and arriving at YVR at 5:15 p.m. June 24: WestJet flight WJ 458 departing from YVR at 7 p.m. and arriving at Manitoba's James A. Richardson International Airport (YWG) at midnight on June 25

Manitoba health officials have also issued an alert due to the passenger arriving in their province.

Measles is a highly contagious, airborne disease that can cause symptoms including a fever, cough, a runny nose, red eyes and a rash that usually starts on the face and spreads to the limbs.

The symptoms usually develop within seven to 21 days after exposures.

Those who think they may have come in contact with the virus are asked to check their immunization records.

If you do believe you have the illness, the BCCDC urges you to seek medical help.

"Call your doctor and inform them that you may have measles, so that they can arrange to see you in a manner that avoids infecting others in the waiting room,” the agency said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available