British Columbia health officials say travellers who visited the Vancouver International Airport over the weekend may have been exposed to measles.

Accord to the BCCDC, a passenger with the virus boarded these flights at YVR:

June 9: Air China Limited flight CA 0991 departing from Beijing Capital International Airport (PEK) at 3:25 p.m. and arriving Vancouver International Airport (YVR) at 10:50 a.m.

June 9: Air Canada flight AC 8572 departing from Vancouver International Airport (YVR) at 2 p.m. and arriving at Regina International Airport (YQR) at 5 p.m.

The passengers also went through Canadian customs at around 10:50 a.m. in the airport's main terminal that day.

"Passengers on the above two flights or at the YVR location at the times indicated may have been exposed to measles," the agency said in a statement.

Measles is a highly contagious, airborne disease that can cause symptoms including a fever, cough, a runny nose, red eyes and a rash that usually starts on the face and spreads to the limbs.

The symptoms usually develop within seven to 21 days after exposures.

Those who think they may have come in contact with the virus are asked to check their immunization records.

"While it is expected that the majority of travellers will be immune to measles, some individuals may be susceptible, including infants less than one year old or people who have never been immunized against measles," the BCCDC said.

Those who think they have measles should call their doctor so they can arrange to be seen in a setting that doesn't pose a risk to others.