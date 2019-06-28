

Maria Weisgarber, CTV News Vancouver





As of July 1, reporting of school-age children’s immunization status will become mandatory in B.C., provincial health minister Adrian Dix has announced Friday.

Dix said parents and guardians will have to report their child’s immunization status to their local public health unit in time for the coming school year this fall.

Dix called it the next step in the province’s strategy to boost immunization rates, following measles outbreaks earlier this year.

Education Minister Rob Fleming said the majority of parents with children whose immunization are up to date won’t have to do anything.

He said a review of records will be ongoing this summer and public health officials will contact those with incomplete or missing records.

Dix said the mandatory reporting regime will not have implications on a child’s ability to attend school in the first year, but hinted the province could look at taking additional steps after that.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.