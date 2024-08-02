Massive B.C. landslide could mean new barriers for struggling salmon
An expert on British Columbia's salmon populations says the massive landslide that blocked off part of Canada's largest sockeye salmon run has created an unprecedented situation potentially putting the already struggling fish at even more risk.
Scott Hinch, the associate dean at the University of British Columbia's Pacific Salmon Ecology and Conservation Laboratory, said the debris piled 30 metres high and 600 metres long blocking the Chilcotin River could cause problems for chinook and sockeye populations both while the water is being held back, and when it eventually bursts free.
"These are natural events, but what's unusual about this event is it's occurring at a time when the rivers are way warmer than they used to be," he said in an interview Thursday.
"And that creates this unprecedented lack of understanding of what's going to happen to these fish."
The sockeye are on their way to Chilko Lake, where they will spawn. But to get there, they have to get through Farwell Canyon, close to where the dam of rock and mud is in the way.
"They would be starting to trickle through naturally now and then in about a week and a half, 10 days or so, the peak of that run will be into the Chilcotin," he said.
"They're coming up the Fraser right now, these fish."
The Chilcotin is a tributary of the Fraser River and officials with the province and Cariboo Regional District say it's uncertain if the lake building behind the dam will burst or if it will top over the debris. The B.C. government said a release could swell the Fraser River for hundreds of kilometres, potentially setting off dozens of emergency evacuations and alerts.
Hinch said the warmer Fraser River is already nearly lethal for the salmon, and if the fish get held back from entering cooler glacier-fed waters, that could be dangerous.
"So, what's happening right now is, with the reduced water flow downstream, that water is going to be warmer as a start. It's also going to possibly be less accessible. So, these fish are going to be holding in warmer water and low flows, either in the Chilcotin system or in the Fraser system, he said.
Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars said the situation with the salmon run is "incredibly concerning."
He said the First Nation is worried about what will happen to the fish after the large lake pooling behind the landslide breaks loose.
"What is that going to do to every single one of those sockeye and chinook that are swimming up the Fraser River looking to spawn in those other tributaries?" he said.
Hinch said one of the problems is that there's no way to know how the debris sent flowing down the rivers will eventually settle.
"If not full barriers, it could create partial barriers, it could create areas where it's more difficult for the fish to get around," Hinch said.
"Keep in mind that these fish have all stopped feeding about a month ago. And so, they're migrating up on reserves."
There's also a risk that new rock and debris in the water could affect the salmon's ability to navigate using their sense of smell, a skill imprinted on them as fry.
"They are imprinted on unique chemicals that are in their home watershed. That chemical composition is disrupted by landslides, because you now have other organic chemicals coming into the river, at high concentrations, that aren't part of their home stream smell," he said.
Sellars said this year was already anticipated to be a low run year.
"Maybe it's better that something like this happened on the low year, but then it's also pretty devastating to that run that's going to be heading up the Chilcotin and four years from now, there is going to be no fish," he said.
At a news conference Thursday, Nathan Cullen, the minister of water, land and resource stewardship, said the government knows that the water is critical spawning habitat for salmon and other fish and that the sockeye are on their way.
He said the government was "initiating early plans as to what we can do to make sure that those stocks remain intact."
Hinch said there's not much that can be done prior to the dam breaking.
"All we can do is hope that the temperatures that these fish are holding in isn't doing irreparable damage to them for too long of a period of time. And that the fish get into the Chilcotin once the river is amenable for migration."
In 2019, a landslide partially blocked the Fraser River and created an impassable barrier to key salmon populations that spawn in the Upper Fraser watershed.
Rescue efforts to get the trapped salmon beyond that slide included shooting them through a so-called salmon cannon, capturing the salmon, then transporting them on a truck or helicopter past the site and finally creating a permanent fishway to help them get past the slide.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2024.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Quadruple shooting in Stratford, Ont. leaves 2 dead, 2 others airlifted to hospital
Two people are dead and two others hurt following a shooting in a Stratford, Ont. neighbourhood.
Water building behind B.C. slide appears to have doubled in size: First Nation chief
The chief of Williams Lake First Nation says water building behind a landslide of debris that has dammed the Chilcotin River in British Columbia's central Interior appears to have nearly doubled in size since Wednesday.
What your teen actually wants you to do when they are upset
Maybe a hug from a parent no longer solves problems for a teen as it did in their childhood. But when it comes to teenage mental health, adults can do a lot to help, according to new data.
Who is Imane Khelif? Algerian boxer facing gender outcry had modest success before Olympics
Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has landed in the middle of a divide about gender in sports after her Italian competitor, Angela Carini, pulled out seconds into their bout at the Paris Olympics.
Has the AI bubble burst? Wall Street wonders if artificial intelligence will ever make money
There’s been one big question on the minds of Wall Streeters this tech earnings season: When will anyone start making actual money from artificial intelligence?
Justin Timberlake pleads not guilty in DWI case
Justin Timberlake has pleaded not guilty to a charge of driving while intoxicated stemming from an arrest earlier this summer in New York.
Opinion Royal retreat: Who's in and who's out at Balmoral Castle this summer?
Balmoral Castle, nestled in the heart of Scotland's picturesque Aberdeenshire, has long been a cherished retreat for the Royal Family, is being open to the public for the first time in history. CTV's royal commentator Afua Hagan looks at the history of this storied retreat as well as royals who will -- and won't -- make an appearance there this summer.
An Olympian couldn't pay her rent. Flavor Flav and Alexis Ohanian stepped in to help
Olympic glory is thrilling, but it doesn’t always pay the bills. Veronica Fraley, a discus thrower on Team USA, shared as much earlier this week, when she told her followers on X that she was struggling to make ends meet.
U.S. athlete trapped in porta potty mishap gets toilet paper sponsorship
Track fans might remember Ellis as the runner who found herself stuck in a porta potty at the U.S. track trials, in a semi-panic as she banged on the door for 10 minutes trying to grab someone's attention, worried that her Olympic hopes were swirling away.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Massive B.C. landslide could mean new barriers for struggling salmon
An expert on British Columbia's salmon populations says the massive landslide that blocked off part of Canada's largest sockeye salmon run has created an unprecedented situation potentially putting the already struggling fish at even more risk.
-
BC Ferries warns of multiple-sailing waits between B.C. mainland, Vancouver Island
Travellers planning to visit Vancouver Island over the B.C. Day long weekend could be in for multiple-sailing waits during the busiest weekend of the year for BC Ferries.
-
Wildfire that burned 4 homes near Golden, B.C., still out of control
More information is emerging about losses near Golden, B.C., due to a recent wildfire.
Kelowna
-
B.C. city councillor charged with historical sex offences in Ontario, placed on leave
A Penticton, B.C., city councillor has been placed on a mandatory leave of absence while he faces charges related to sex offences that allegedly occurred more than three decades ago.
-
B.C. tree fruit grower co-operative shuts down after 88 years, citing low volume
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
-
Mounties say missing B.C. children, wanted father all found safe
Police in the British Columbia Interior say a missing father and his four young children have been found safe after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
Edmonton
-
'I love Jasper': Backcountry campers not deterred by dramatic wildfire rescue
Nestled along a meadow in Jasper’s backcountry, Charles Vantanajal and his family stood in awe of the dynamic, ever-changing cloud of thick, white wildfire smoke that rose near Oldhorn Mountain.
-
Alberta premier to have closed-door meeting with members of LGBTQ community
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith will be having a closed-door meeting with members of the LGBTQ community in Calgary on Friday.
-
Cheers to Oktoberfest: Bavarian-themed festival returns to Ice District in September
It's time to whip out the old beer stein and lederhosen as Oktoberfest is heading to Ice District as part of the newly announced 2024 Summer Solstice Event Series.
Calgary
-
Alberta premier to have closed-door meeting with members of LGBTQ community
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith will be having a closed-door meeting with members of the LGBTQ community in Calgary on Friday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Rollercoaster weather in store for Calgary this long weekend
From heat warnings to thunderstorms to rain, a lot could be happening on the weather front for this August long weekend in Calgary.
-
Calgary shortening hours of Jasper wildfire reception centre
Calgary’s Jasper wildfire evacuee reception centre is shortening its hours starting this weekend.
Lethbridge
-
Businesses in Lethbridge seeing boost in business as heat warning remains in effect
With a heat warning re-issued for Lethbridge and parts of southern Alberta, businesses that depend on the sunshine are taking full-advantage of it.
-
Dawgs topple Bulls 9-7 in opener of season’s final home stand
Jarrett Burney extended his hitting streak to nine games Tuesday, leading the Okotoks Dawgs to a 9-7 victory over Lethbridge Tuesday night at Seaman Stadium.
-
Missing Lethbridge 74-year-old located safe
Lethbridge police have located a missing woman.
Winnipeg
-
Demolition paused on McDermot Avenue building
A stop-work order has put a pause on the demolition of a crumbling building in Winnipeg's West Alexander neighbourhood.
-
Cyclist hit by Winnipeg bus
A cyclist was struck by a Winnipeg Transit bus Friday morning.
-
Winnipeg seeing rise in million dollar homes
The number of million dollar homes in Winnipeg is growing.
Regina
-
Sask. RCMP seize over 1,180 pounds of cannabis during traffic stop
A 40-year-old Ontario man was arrested and charged after RCMP seized over 1,180 pounds of cannabis during a traffic stop east of Indian Head, Sask.
-
'They've ruined it': Coronach residents raising concerns over new downtown street layout
A group of Coronach residents is raising concerns about recent changes the town has made to the layout of some of its downtown streets.
-
Relief from hot weather coming for southern Sask.
If you're not a fan of the heat you'll be happy to know cooler temperatures are in the forecast for much of southern Saskatchewan starting Saturday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon councillors eliminate minimum parking requirements
Saskatoon city council unanimously voted to remove minimum on-site parking requirements for new developments at a public hearing on Wednesday.
-
Sask. police hunt for suspects after man robbed at gas pump
RCMP are on the hunt for four suspects after a man was robbed while re-fueling his vehicle in Chamberlain on Thursday night.
-
The Broadway Roastery closes namesake location in Saskatoon
The beloved Broadway Roastery coffee shop on Broadway Avenue is closing its doors after 31 years, leaving the community it served feeling a little more tired and nostalgic.
Toronto
-
'I have two people hiding in the trees:' Video shows arrest of Markham carjacking suspects
York Regional Police have released new video footage showing a carjacking in Markham and the eventual arrest of two suspects hours later.
-
Toronto Blue Jays find winner of 'life-changing' $825K 50/50 jackpot
The Toronto Blue Jays say they have found the winner of an $825,000 50/50 jackpot after days of searching for the lucky ticket holder.
-
Toronto could see heavy rainfall and 'slow-moving thunderstorms' this afternoon: Environment Canada
Toronto has been placed under a special weather statement as Environment Canada warns of the arrival of “slow-moving thunderstorms” that could bring torrential downpours to the city this afternoon.
Montreal
-
Sprinter Audrey Leduc opens Paris Games with Canadian record in women's 100m
Audrey Leduc left a mark in her Olympic debut. The 25-year-old sprinter from Gatineau, Que., won her heat and set a Canadian record in the women’s 100 metres Friday at the Paris Games.
-
Dabrowski, Auger-Aliassime win Olympic mixed doubles tennis bronze
Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and Felix Auger-Aliassime won the tennis mixed doubles bronze medal at the Paris Olympics on Friday with a 6-3, 7-6 (2) victory over Demi Schuurs and Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands.
-
Boy, 4, drowns in a residential pool in Beauharnois
A four-year-old child drowned in a residential swimming pool in Beauharnois, in the Monteregie, on Thursday evening.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man facing child luring charges
Ottawa police say a 33-year-old man is facing child luring charges following an investigation that was started by Waterloo Regional Police Service in December 2023.
-
U.S. boat operator facing charges after hidden gun seized onboard west of Brockville, Ont.
A U.S. citizen is facing charges after a hidden gun was found on them onboard west of Brockville, Ont. Thursday afternoon, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 2-5
The Glengarry Highland Games, buskers on Sparks Street, chamber music at Ottawa Chamberfest, Atletico Ottawa and fireworks over the Ottawa River. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa this holiday weekend.
Atlantic
-
79-year-old man arrested after shooting in Clementsvale, N.S.
A 79-year-old man is facing several charges in connection to a shooting in Clementsvale, N.S., earlier this week.
-
Filipino community mourns teen killed in N.B. boating accident
The Filipino community in Richibucto, N.B., is mourning the loss of one of their own this week.
-
With a hot and humid August long weekend comes a risk of thunderstorms in the Maritimes
This weekend will be hot and humid with some rounds of showers and thunderstorms in the Maritimes.
London
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Quadruple shooting in Stratford, Ont. leaves 2 dead, 2 others airlifted to hospital
Two people are dead and two others hurt following a shooting in a Stratford, Ont. neighbourhood.
-
Pedestrian dead after being struck on Highway 402
Around 10:25 p.m. on Thursday, OPP were called to the eastbound lanes of the 402 at Highway 40 south in Sarnia.
-
Search resumes for child reported seen entering Thames River
Crews are back in the Thames River in London on Friday, searching for a child last seen entering the water.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Quadruple shooting in Stratford, Ont. leaves 2 dead, 2 others airlifted to hospital
Two people are dead and two others hurt following a shooting in a Stratford, Ont. neighbourhood.
-
Conestoga college reports nearly $252 million surplus
Conestoga College has reported a surplus of $251,646,838 this year and, according to financial statements, the Kitchener, Ont. school more than doubled last year’s surplus.
-
Dramatic takedown in Kitchener caught on camera
Waterloo Regional Police say a high-risk arrest on Monday is linked to lengthy drug investigation in Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
Highway 400 lanes reopened after potential threat
A police investigation snarled traffic on Highway 400 in Barrie.
-
Court documents reveal demolished drug den in Timmins owned by insolvent real estate group
A vacant building recently demolished in Timmins was owned by an insolvent real estate company that owns properties across northern Ontario, court documents show.
-
Northern Ont. lodge owner fined $13K for moose hunt violation
A lodge owner from Thunder Bay has been fined $13,000 for trying to help a hunter hide the fact he shot a moose without a valid moose licence.
N.L.
-
N.L. opposition calls for firing of university chair over forwarding of alumnus email
Newfoundland and Labrador’s Progressive Conservatives called Thursday for the removal of the chair of Memorial University's board of regents after he forwarded an alumna's pro-Palestinian campaign email to her father last month.
-
Discovery of 19 dead dogs in Newfoundland leads to cruelty charges for Ontario man
A 59-year-old man from Ontario has been charged with animal cruelty after police found 19 dead dogs at a home in eastern Newfoundland this week.
-
N.L. university chair disciplined for sending pro-Palestinian email to alumnus's dad
The chair of the board of regents at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has been asked to take privacy training after he forwarded an alumnus's pro-Palestinian campaign email to her father.