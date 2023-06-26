Massage therapist banned from treating women after sexual misconduct allegations

A Burnaby massage therapist has been prohibited from treating female patients after allegations of sexual misconduct, the College of Massage Therapists of British Columbia said.

The ban was given to Yifu “George” Qiu on June 15, after a woman he treated sent a complaint to the college on April 14.

She alleged that during an appointment, Qiu engaged in “unprofessional verbal communication” and "non-therapeutic touching of sensitive areas of the patient’s body,” according to the college.

In addition to being banned from treating women, Qiu must give the college access to his calendar and the name and contact information of every patient he treats. He is also subject to random audits.

The college is also requiring Qiu to to post the disciplinary notice on his online booking page and inside his treatment room.

“The panel considered the allegations to be serious and found that there would be a risk of recurrence if an interim order were not made,” CMTBC wrote.

The allegations against Qiu are still under investigation, but the college saw it fit to put the measures in place to protect the public in the meantime, it explained.