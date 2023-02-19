‘Mass poisoning’ suspected in deaths of 9 Metro Vancouver skunks

In just over a week, nine skunks have been taken to a rehabilitation centre in Langley suffering from symptoms of poisoning.

Staff at Critter Care Wildlife Society did everything they could, but not a single one survived.

Seven were found in Richmond, and then over the weekend, two more were discovered in Vancouver.

Some skunks were dead on arrival, while others had trouble breathing, were foaming at the mouth, and were suffering from seizures, unconsciousness and distress.

“Something is very wrong, there is a mass poisoning,” said Lesley Fox of the animal advocacy group The Fur-Bearers.

It’s not clear whether the skunks were targeted directly, or whether they ingested a substance meant for rodents.

Either way, Fox is reminding the public that most poisons are forbidden by law, because “poison is extremely inhumane and it’s extremely dangerous,” she warned.

It’s also bad for the ecosystem. For example, an owl may be poisoned after eating a poisoned mouse or rat.

A family pet might also ingest something toxic.

“It’s really important for The Fur-bearers to sound the alarm that something is wrong,” said Fox.

“In my entire time at The Fur-Bearers I’ve never seen anything like this.”