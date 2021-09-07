VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s mask mandate and capacity limits for indoor events may lift in late October, when the province's proof-of-vaccination program will be fully implemented.

The update came from Dr. Bonnie Henry during an afternoon news conference Tuesday about B.C.'s vaccine card system.

The system will begin Sept. 13, at which time visitors to non-essential businesses such as restaurants and movie theatres will need at least one dose to enter. By Oct. 24, they'll need to have both doses, and won't be considered fully vaccinated for seven days after the second shot.

Until then, the mask mandate and current capacity limits are expected to remain. Depending on the violation, fines of $230, $575 or $2,300 can be handed out for breaking a public health order.

The B.C. government initially hoped to enter Step 4 of its restart plan on Tuesday, though that has been put on hold due to a spike in COVID-19 cases fuelled by the highly contagious Delta variant.

Step 4 is the final stage in the province's COVID-19 recovery plan. Personal gatherings, organized gatherings and workplaces would all "return to normal" in that phase. Instead of COVID-19 safety plans, businesses, exercise facilities and sports could operate with communicable disease prevention guidance.

Social contact would be back to normal and mask wearing would be a personal choice, but people would still be asked to stay home when sick and get tested if COVID-19 symptoms develop.

The original criteria set out by the government for entering Step 4 of the restart plan included getting 70 per cent of the adult population vaccinated with at least one dose, as well as keeping case counts and hospitalization numbers low.

Health Minister Adrian Dix noted weeks ago the province easily passed the first target earlier this summer, but said the Delta variant threw a wrench into B.C.'s progress on the other two fronts.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel and Kendra Mangione