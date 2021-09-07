VANCOUVER -- Details have not yet been released on the rollout of B.C.'s so-called "vaccine passport" system, but already a website for registration is online.

The website asks for a resident's personal health number, date of birth and date of COVID-19 vaccine. Those who already use the B.C. Services Card app can alternately log in that way.

However, many people received an error message when trying to enter Health Gateway on Tuesday.

The message read, "We've found an issue and the Health Gateway team is working hard to fix it."

Some were able to get through, and could download a QR code that will serve as proof they've been vaccinated when the passport system rolls out starting next week.

This code can also be printed off for those without smartphones to carry.

Those who found the website did so on their own, as official plans have not yet been released by the provincial government. Premier John Horgan is set to give more information on the vaccine card system Tuesday afternoon.

Horgan will be joined by Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Bonnie Henry at the news conference.

The vaccine card system is set to begin Sept. 13, at which time visitors to non-essential businesses such as restaurants and movie theatres will need at least one dose to enter.

By Oct. 24, they'll need to have both doses, and won't be considered fully vaccinated for seven days after the second shot.

This requirement is currently in place until Jan. 31, but could be extended.

WHERE DO I NEED THE CARD?

A list from the province includes the locations where those who are 12 and older (born in 2009 or earlier) will need to show their card:

Indoor ticketed concerts, theatre, dance, symphony and sporting events

Indoor and outdoor dining at restaurants, pubs and bars

Nightclubs

Casinos

Movie theatres

Gyms, pools and recreational facilities (but not youth recreational sport)

Indoor, high-intensity group exercise

Indoor organized gatherings (weddings, parties, conferences, workshops and more)

Indoor organized recreational classes including pottery and art (but not school and before- and after-school programs)

Post-secondary on-campus student housing

According to the province, staff will ask to see both proof of vaccination and the vaccine card holder's valid government-issued ID.

Proof will not be required to vote in the Sept. 20 federal election.

WHAT IF I'M JUST VISITING B.C.?

Visitors from elsewhere in Canada won't have access to B.C.'s card, but will be expected to show the equivalent from their own province or territory. They will also have to show a government-issued ID card.

International visitors can show the proof they used when entering the country, as well as their passport.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.