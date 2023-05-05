Marke Driesschen, weathercaster for CTV Vancouver, expected to make full recovery from major surgery

After undergoing a successful heart valve replacement surgery, a beloved member of the CTV News Vancouver family is expected to make a full recovery.

Marke Driesschen, the weathercaster for CTV Morning Live, went through the medical procedure on Wednesday at St. Paul’s Hospital and is anticipated to return home later next week.

His full recovery will likely take two to three months, according to a statement from his family Friday.

“Marke, Amandah, and their son Jonn would like to thank Marke’s cardiologist, Dr. Steve Kim, and his surgical team for their amazing work and dedication, as well as all of Marke’s nurses and the entire staff at the cardiac unit for their excellent care,” the Driesschen family wrote.

Viewers can expect to see him back on CTV Morning Live once he gets medical clearance, according to his family.

Marke announced on the show Tuesday that he would be stepping away for little while, but wanted to wait until the surgery was complete to explain his absence.

As I mentioned at the end of today’s show, I’ll be stepping away from@CTVMorningLive for a little while and I’ll miss hanging out with these great people.

Got a couple of things to take care of, but I’ll be back in the summer! pic.twitter.com/wDrJQAWSVm — Marke Driesschen (@ctv_marke) May 2, 2023

He’s been with CTV News Vancouver since 2006.

The Driesschen family would like to thank everyone for their good wishes.