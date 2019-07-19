

A significant police presence amassed at Langley Memorial Hospital Friday night after a man walked in with an apparent gunshot wound.

Langley RCMP told CTV News the victim arrived at the hospital at around 7:20 p.m. A witness in the area tweeted that the surgical ambulatory unit had been shut down, though the RCMP said it did not believe this to be the case.

At least one officer carrying a long gun could be seen in the parking lot outside the hospital.

Something is happening here at Langley Memorial Hospital right now. They shut down the surgical ambulatory unit. There’s 2 more officers on the other entrance where emerg entrance is @steeletalk @GlobalBC @CTVVancouver @chrisgailus @sophielui @PaulHaysom @SoniaSunger pic.twitter.com/eKYcyPBhvy — Pat White (@patwhite84) July 20, 2019

A spokesperson for Fraser Health told CTV News the hospital was placed on "restricted access" because of a police incident.

When a hospital is under restricted access, patients can still come and go and access hospital services, but there is an increased security presence placed at all of the building's doors.