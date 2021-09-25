Man with epilepsy missing in Vancouver after failing to return home from work

Vancouver -

A 57-year-old man, who lives with schizophrenia and epilepsy, has gone missing in Vancouver, and police are asking for help in locating him.

Steven Dempster, who is Indigenous, was last seen by family members at his workplace near Moberly Road and Market Hill, in the heart of Vancouver’s False Creek neighbourhood on Friday, Sept. 24 around 6 p.m., reads a statement from the Vancouver Police Department released Saturday morning.

“He was expected to catch the bus nearby and walk to his home near West 13th Avenue and Manitoba Street, however he never made it home,” the statement continues.

Dempster is described as being 5’6”, and having a slim build with short black and grey hair. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket with yellow trim, a white shirt with orange sleeves, blue pants and black Dayton slip-on shoes.

“Mr. Dempster is living with schizophrenia and epilepsy. He typically gets around by walking and taking transit.”

Anyone who spots Dempster is asked to call 911 and stay with him until first responders arrive.