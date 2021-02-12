SURREY, B.C. -- The man who shot and injured a Metro Vancouver Transit Police officer at a Surrey SkyTrain station says he is remorseful for his actions.

Daon Glasgow, 37, addressed the court to offer his apology at his sentencing hearing, which began Friday.

The shooting happened on Jan. 30, 2019, during rush hour on the platform at Scott Road SkyTrain station.

The court heard how Glasgow had violated his parole and was unlawfully at large for his involvement in an armed robbery at a Vancouver cannabis dispensary just three days earlier.

His lawyer, Bill Jessop, explained that may have resulted in him making a "spontaneous" and "impulsive" decision to shoot at Const. Joshua Harms and the other transit police officer in an attempt to avoid arrest.

But Glasgow didn't evade capture for long. He was arrested in a Burnaby home a few days later, and he's been in custody ever since.

"I'm extremely embarrassed and ashamed of myself for my actions," Glasgow told the court. "I'd like to personally apologize to Const. Harms for the hurt and trauma I caused him and his family."

Harms suffered two gunshot wounds to his right arm and was off work for several months as he recovered.

The officer was in the gallery and listened intently to Glasgow's apology.

"I wish I could take it all back, but I can't, and for that, I am deeply remorseful and I will live to regret it for the rest of my life," Glasgow said.

He also vowed to never pick up a gun or another weapon again.

Jessop said his client grew up in a chaotic, violent household where he suffered physical and sexual abuse. He said criminality and substance abuse was the norm for Glasgow's family and he has spent most of his adult life behind bars.

A pre-trail report found Glasgow suffers from anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

But Crown prosecutor Jodie Harris noted that Glasgow had just recently been released from prison for serving 10 years for manslaughter when he violated his parole and then robbed the dispensary, where he shot a customer in the leg and stole $100 in cash and various cannabis products.

"Mr. Glasgow has a very serious criminal record and has committed many serious offences with many extremely aggravating circumstances and at the end of the day, the Crown submits to your Honour that moral culpability and degree of responsibility is high," said Harris.

She also argued that during the SkyTrain shooting, as Glasgow was fleeing the officers, he was shooting behind him without looking to see what he was shooting at.

She said this was reckless behaviour given there were many bystanders at the SkyTrain station at the time.

Glasgow has been convicted of aggravated assault and three firearms-related charges in the shooting. He has also pleaded guilty to four charges related to the Vancouver armed robbery.

Harris is asking for an 18-year sentence. With credit for time already served, Glasgow would face 16 years in prison for the two crimes.

Glasgow's lawyer is asking for a lighter sentence of 12 or 13 years – 10 or 11 with credit for time served.

The judge will decide at a later date how much longer Glasgow will remain behind bars.