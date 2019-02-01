A 35-year-old man wanted in connection with a shooting at a Surrey SkyTrain station that injured a transit police officer this week pleaded guilty in a fatal shooting back in 2010, records show.

Daon Gordon Glasgow was convicted of manslaughter in the 2010 death of Terry Scott in a Surrey McDonald's bathroom, located just a few hundred metres away from the scene of Wednesday's shooting.

Text messages obtained by police revealed he two had met up to negotiate a sale of approximately five ounces of hashish. The deal turned deadly, with Glasgow shooting Scott through the heart before fleeing the scene.

He was handed a nine-year prison sentence in 2011 and given a lifetime weapons ban.

On Thursday, Surrey RCMP identified Glasgow as the suspect in a brazen shooting at Scott Road Station that left 27-year-old officer Joshua Harms with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Investigators do believe he may be attempting to leave our province to evade police," said Cpl. Elenore Sturko late Thursday night.

At the time of his 2011 sentencing, the judge believed there was a chance Glasgow could be rehabilitated.

"He has pleaded guilty and by doing so he has acknowledged his culpability. He has also expressed a genuine remorse for the pain and loss he has caused to the Scott family. The letters of reference that have been filed in support of Mr. Glasgow suggest that he has the potential to turn his life around and become a contributing member of the community," wrote Justice G.R.J. Gaul in his sentencing.

Glasgow's criminal history dates back to at least 2005, when he appeared in court for a drug offence. Since then he's appeared on a variety of charges, ranging from possession of a restricted weapon in 2006 to possession for the purpose of tracking in 2008 and theft over $5,000 in 2009.

In an inmate dating profile of a man with the same name and age, Glasgow describes himself as looking forward to "nothing but positive moves toward my future."

But Glasgow is currently wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large. Mounties have notified officials in other jurisdictions to be on the lookout for the suspect.

The suspect is 5'5" and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. At the time of the Wednesday's shooting, RCMP say, he appeared to have black stubble and a mustache, and was wearing a blue hoodie and white Nike running shoes.

Police describe Glasgow as "a chameleon" who is able to quickly alter his appearance.

Police scaled back part of their search Friday morning, but a heavy police presence remains in north Surrey.

“We are asking the public not to try to apprehend him themselves. If you do see him or see someone you believe to be him please call 911," said Sturko.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Allison Hurst and Sheila Scott