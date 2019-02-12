A 35-year-old man is facing four charges in connection with the shooting of a Metro Vancouver transit police officer last month.

Police announced Tuesday charges had been approved against Daon Gordon Glasgow in connection with the Jan. 30 incident.

The 35-year-old from Vancouver has been charged with attempted murder using a restricted or prohibited firearm. He has also been charged with discharging a firearm with the intent to endanger life and intentionally discharging a firearm while being reckless to the life and safety of other people.

Finally, he's been charged with unlawful possession of a loaded, restricted or prohibited firearm.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

The charges came about two weeks after 27-year-old Const. Joshua Harms was wounded in a shooting in broad daylight on the Scott Road Station platform at rush hour. Glasgow was soon identified as a suspect, and was arrested four days after the shooting.

Following his identification, CTV News learned the suspect has a violent history including a second-degree murder conviction connected to another Surrey shooting.

Glasgow pleaded guilty to what police described as a drug deal gone wrong, which occurred in 2010 at a McDonald's just down the street from Scott Road Station.

Details on the shooting and more insight into Glasgow's past were outlined in parole board documents, which can be read here.

CTV also discovered an inmate dating profile posted online of a man whose photos and name match the suspect, in which the subject writes: "Nothing but positive moves toward my future."

When announcing the charges Tuesday, Surrey RCMP Asst. Comm. Dwayne McDonald said he was pleased the matter is now before the courts.

He thanked those who assisted in the investigation, including about 80 officers that flooded the Scott Road area the night of the shooting to help find the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with more information who has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact Mounties at 604-599-0502, or to leave a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.