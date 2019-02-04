A day after the massive search for a man accused of shooting a transit police officer ended in his arrest, the constable who was injured is expressing his gratitude to those involved in the case.

Daon Glasgow was brought in to custody Sunday morning at a house on Boundary Road in Burnaby.

"I heard a bunch of dogs barking and cops on the megaphone saying, 'You're under arrest, exit the building,'" said Lachlan Tocher, who lives in the area where Glasgow was found.

The arrest drew a police presence the likes of which the normally quiet neighbourhood has never seen.

"We seen robots and helicopters… It was a little bit disturbing. Police running up and down the street with assault rifles," another neighbour said.

Heavily armed officers and police dogs were the first to enter a suite in the back of the house. Glasgow was taken in to custody at about 5:30 a.m.

Police aren't saying what information led them to the home or how long the suspect had been staying there.

"I am unable to publicly acknowledge the assistance of certain units and individuals but nonetheless they know who they are. I want to thank them wholeheartedly," Surrey RCMP Asst. Comm. Dwayne McDonald said Sunday.

Glasgow had been on the run since the incident Wednesday afternoon at Scott Road SkyTrain Station that sent 27-year-old Const. Joshua Harms to hospital.

In a statement issued through Metro Vancouver Transit Police, Harms thanked those who supported him and who tracked down the alleged gunman.

"I have so many reasons to be grateful, and so many people to thank," he said.

"I'd like to express my gratitude to my policing colleagues; I have received support from many, and am thankful for everyone who has expressed well wishes."

He thanked the MVTP, Surrey and Burnaby RCMP, Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team, paramedics and staff at Royal Columbian Hospital, where he stayed for a few hours after the shooting.

Harms was released late Wednesday night, and is seeing specialists for further treatment. He will be undergoing surgery this week.

The transit police force described the 27-year-old, whose wife is expecting a baby next month, as an exemplary officer. As a testament to his character, MVTP said, he paid a visit to the force's headquarters Friday to express his gratitude.

Harms also thanked the public and his wife and family for their support.

"I thank God my injuries were not worse. Though I have a long road ahead, I am going to make a full recovery and rejoin my colleagues as soon as possible."

In the hours after Harms was wounded, more than 80 officers flooded the area, searching for signs of a man captured on surveillance camera video from the station, but he managed to evade the heavily armed Mounties, police dogs and helicopters.

Glasgow was identified as a suspect Thursday evening, and on Friday it was confirmed that he had served time for another shooting over eight years ago. He was convicted of manslaughter in the death of Terry Scott in what police believed was a drug deal gone wrong.

He was scheduled to appear in court Monday in connection with the Scott Road shooting.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Emad Agahi