Suspect arrested in shooting that sent transit officer to hospital in Surrey, BC
Daon Gordon Glasgow is seen in this collage of images released by Surrey RCMP.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, February 3, 2019 8:34AM PST
SURREY, B.C. -- Police say they've arrested a man accused of shooting a transit officer in Surrey, B.C., on Wednesday.
RCMP began looking for Daon Gordon Glasgow on Thursday.
On Sunday morning, they tweeted that he had been arrested without incident, but did not say whether he is facing any charges.
Glasgow had been wanted in connection with a shooting on a SkyTrain platform that sent Const. Josh Harms to hospital with serious injuries.
Harms was released from hospital that evening and is expected to recover.