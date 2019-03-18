

CTV Vancouver





A man charged in connection with the shooting of a Transit Police officer at a Surrey SkyTrain station made another court appearance Monday.

Daon Gordon Glasgow appeared in a blue T-shirt and sweatpants in a video feed set up from Kent Prison in Agassiz where he is being held. He said his name once and the words 'thank you,' but was otherwise silent for the hearing.

The 35-year-old's lawyer quickly requested that his case be put off to another date, and the judge accepted.

On Jan. 30, a daylight shooting on the platform at Scott Road SkyTrain Station left 27-year-old Const. Josh Harms wounded.

Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together in what turned into a massive manhunt which lasted four days.

Glasgow was taken into custody at a Burnaby home on Feb. 3 in what police have described as a "high-risk" takedown and arrest.

He has since been charged with attempted murder using a restricted or prohibited firearm as well as other weapons-related offences.

None of the charges against him have been tested in court.

Before the alleged shooting, Glasgow was wanted on other charges and had recently finished a 10-year sentence for manslaughter.

Glasgow will remain in custody until his next court appearance on April 10.

A spokesperson with Transit Police told CTV News that Harms is doing well, but his recovery will be a long one, adding that it’s too soon to say when he can get back to work.