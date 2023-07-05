Man who is 'well-known to police' shot in Surrey: RCMP

One person, who police say is involved in the drug trade, was shot in Surrey Wednesday after an altercation between two groups near Fleetwood Park.

Officers were called to 80th Avenue near 158 Street just before 6 p.m. for reports of shots being fired, according to the Surrey RCMP.

"Initial reports indicate that a group of males shot at another group of males. The apparent victim fled the scene in a vehicle," a statement from the detachment says, adding that the man who was shot was found in his vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries soon after. Police say he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police are describing the shooting as targeted, saying the two groups were known to each other.

"The victim is well-known to police, and is believed to be involved in the drug trade," the statement continues.

Anyone who was in the area of Fleetwood Park at the time and has information or dashcam video is urged to call police at 604-599-0502.