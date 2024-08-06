Man went into medical distress in Langley RCMP custody, watchdog says

VANCOUVER
    B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating the arrest of an "allegedly obstructive" man in Langley last week – after he went into medical distress in RCMP custody.

    Authorities arrested the man while responding to an abandoned 911 call at a home on 25 Avenue around 11:20 p.m. Thursday, according to the Independent Investigations Office.

    Langley RCMP told the IIO that officers encountered an "obstructive" man at the scene and took him into custody.

    "The man went into medical distress shortly after and was transported to a hospital for treatment," the IIO said in a news release Sunday.

    The watchdog said its investigation is in the early stages, to determine "what role, if any" the officers' actions may have played in the man's hospitalization.

    The IIO is tasked with investigating all police-related incidents that result in death or serious harm, regardless of whether there is an allegation of wrongdoing against law enforcement.

    The watchdog has asked anyone who witnessed the arrest last Thursday, or has video of the incident, to come forward by calling 1-855-446-8477 or filling out an online contact form. (LINK)

