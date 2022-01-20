Man wanted on 17 charges, including sexual assault, disappeared after release by court: Surrey RCMP

Photos provided by the Surrey RCMP show Amardip Singh Rai. Photos provided by the Surrey RCMP show Amardip Singh Rai.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener