Man tried to force victim into trunk of a car in attempted abduction: Chilliwack RCMP

Two people were arrested last weekend after an attempted abduction in Chilliwack, local Mounties say.

Chilliwack RCMP said it was called at about 9:15 a.m. on Sunday about an alleged abduction attempt on Elk View Road, off of Bailey Road.

Police said they were told by witnesses there had been a fight between two men and a woman. One man allegedly tried to force the other man into the trunk of a vehicle, but the victim was able to run away.

When police got to the area, they found and arrested a 29-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man.

"It is important to note that this was a targeted incident and that the parties involved were known to one another," said Sgt. Krista Vrolyk in a news release.

"The 911 calls received from witnesses and the video footage they provided of the incident were key to this investigation."

The 29-year-old woman was released from custody and her first court appearance is on Nov. 15. The 37-year-old man remains in custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the incident or relevant dash-cam video from the area is asked to call police at 604-792-4611.