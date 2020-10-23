VANCOUVER -- Police are investigating after a man allegedly threw rocks at a pregnant woman's belly in East Vancouver and then deliberately coughed on an officer.

Authorities said the incident happened Tuesday afternoon, when a business owner on Commercial Drive asked a man to move away from her front door.

"He allegedly responded by throwing rocks at her stomach," the Vancouver Police Department said on its Crime Stories website. "The woman, who is eight months pregnant, called police."

Officers said they found a suspect nearby and took him into custody, where he allegedly assaulted a sergeant by coughing on him.

It's unclear how big the rocks were, or whether any of them made contact with the woman, but police said the business owner was not physically injured.

Authorities did not say what charges the man could be facing, except that he was arrested for an alleged assault.