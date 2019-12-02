Man taken to hospital after violent incident in Burnaby
CTV News Vancouver Published Monday, December 2, 2019 6:21AM PST
Emergency crews were in Burnaby after a man was found with wounds following a violent incident.
BURNABY -- One person has been taken to hospital after a violent incident in Burnaby Monday morning.
Emergency crews flooded the area of Smith Avenue and Laurel Street around 3:15 a.m.
They found a man suffering from possible stab wounds, and he was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.
A police K9 was brought in to assist with Burnaby RCMP and their investigation.
Smith Avenue was blocked off between Laurel and Linwood streets as police investigated.