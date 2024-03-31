Man stabbed to death in downtown Victoria, police say

VANCOUVER
    Two people were stabbed—one fatally—in downtown Victoria early Sunday morning, according to police.

    The Victoria Police Department says it happened around 4 a.m. in the 700 block of Pandora Avenue.

    At the scene, officers found a deceased man and another victim, who was taken to hospital with injuries police describe as non-life-threatening.

    One person was arrested and there is no further risk to the public, the VicPD said in a news release issued just before noon.

    “This file is under investigation by the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit and further details cannot be shared at this time,” the department wrote.

    The 700 block of Pandora Avenue has been closed to traffic for the investigation, and will remain shut down until sometime Sunday afternoon. The VicPD says to check its account on X, formerly Twitter, for traffic updates.

