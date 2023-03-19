Man seriously injured in downtown Nanaimo shooting

One man is in the hospital in serious condition after being shot in downtown Nanaimo this weekend, according to authorities.

The Nanaimo RCMP said the 39-year-old man was found near the Coast Bastion Hotel around 8 a.m. Saturday.

"The incident was initially reported by Community Safety Officers who were on patrol when they were flagged down by the victim who was bleeding heavily from a facial injury," a statement from police said.

"The man told the officers that he had been shot."

Paramedics treated the victim at the scene before transporting him to hospital, Mounties added. The area near the hotel was closed to the public so officers could search for a suspect and a weapon, however, neither was located.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area is asked to call 250-754-2345.