Mounties are investigating after a man's body was found in the waters off the University of British Columbia campus.

The body was discovered near Wreck Beach Monday afternoon and recovered by a Canadian Coast Guard crew on a hovercraft.

Few other details have been confirmed, but the RCMP said a sailboat and a small, green dinghy are central to their investigation.

The body and dinghy were transported to the Kitsilano Coast Guard base the same day, where some dragon boaters told CTV News they saw what appeared to be a middle-aged man dead on the dock.

"We saw an older gentleman, a little bit overweight. And he was laying there motionless," one witness said.

Members of the Vancouver Police Department were on scene as well, though the case is under the jurisdiction of the RCMP’s UBC detachment.

It's unclear if foul play is suspected in the man's death. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team told CTV News it has not been called to assist with the case.

On Tuesday morning, a cruiser from the UBC detachment was parked outside the Burrard Civic Marina, and an officer was seen entering a locked portion of the property under the Burrard Street Bridge.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim