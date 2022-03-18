Man pushed down the stairs at SkyTrain station, kicked in caught-on-camera attack: Vancouver police

Warning: Some may find the surveillance video disturbing

More than two weeks after a man was randomly attacked at a Vancouver SkyTrain station, police say they're hoping the public can help them identify a suspect in the caught-on-camera incident.

Vancouver police said the 61-year-old victim was approached by two men on Granville Street at about 5:30 p.m. on March 1. After a brief interaction, one of the men followed the victim into the Granville SkyTrain Station. Police said the suspect pushed the victim down a set of stairs and kicked him until passersby intervened.

The victim had minor injuries and was treated at the scene by paramedics. Investigators don't believe the suspect and the victim know each other.

"Given the time of day and the location of the incident, we know there were people in the area who witnessed this assault," said Const. Tania Visintin in a news release.

"We also know there will be people who recognize the man in this video, and we’re asking them for help to solve this crime."

The surveillance video released by police shows a man jogging into the SkyTrain station. From another angle, he can be seen pushing a man down a flight of stairs.

Vancouver police describe the suspect as an Indigenous man in his 40s with short, black hair and a slim build. Police said he was wearing a black rain jacket that had a white logo on the left side of his chest. He was also wearing a white T-shirt, dark blue jeans, black running shoes and a red, white and blue baseball cap.

Anyone with information should call investigators at 604-717-4022.