Man left with 'serious abdominal trauma' after New Westminster stabbing: police

A man who was stabbed in downtown New Westminster Tuesday night suffered "major abdominal trauma," according to authorities, who believe there are witnesses with information who have not yet come forward.

Police said a witness flagged down a member of the New Westminster Police Department around 10 p.m. and said there was a man in distress near Pier Park.

"Officers located the man, who appeared to be the victim of a stabbing. Officers provided the man emergency first aid, which included controlling bleeding," a statement from the department says, adding that the victim was taken to hospital by paramedics.

Investigators say they believe the stabbing happened during an altercation near the staircase leading from the Front Street parkade to the park.

“It is concerning to see this violence occurring in our downtown, especially near one of our city parks. We encourage anyone who witnessed the event or who has information about what happened to call us immediately,” spokesperson Sgt. Andrew Leaver said in a news release.

No arrests have been made, but the department provided descriptions of two suspects. The first is a "Black male with a speech impediment," police said, adding that he stands 6'5" tall, has a slim build and was wearing a shirt with horizontal stripes and jeans. The second is described as an Indigenous male, standing 5'5" tall and wearing a red hoodie and a blue medical mask. The two men were reportedly seen with two women, who police did not describe, at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to call the major crime unit at 604-529-2430 or to email mcucrimetips@nwpolice.org.