Man injured in 'targeted' shooting: Delta police

A man is recovering in hospital after being shot Friday night, the Delta Police Department says.

Police arrived on the scene around 7:50 p.m. in the 7800 block of 119th Street in Delta, where they located a male with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, the department says.

The victim was transported to hospital, and police say the suspect fled the scene in a dark SUV before they arrived.

DPD say the victim is known to police and is involved in the ongoing gang conflict in the province. Investigators believe the shooting is targeted.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting, has video of the incident or has any related information is asked to contact the Delta Police Department at 604-946-4411 and quote file number 2023-9588.