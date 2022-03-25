Man injured in second Coquitlam shooting on the same block since December

Mounties in Coquitlam are investigating a targeted shooting that sent a man to hospital Friday afternoon, and they say there are indications that the violence was gang-related.

The incident happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Chickadee Place, according to a news release from Coquitlam RCMP. The block is a suburban cul-de-sac in the city's north.

When they arrived, officers found a victim who is known to police. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Shortly after the shooting, a vehicle fire was reported in the 2200 block of Hope Street in Port Moody, about a 15-minute drive away.

The fire is believed to be connected to the shooting, Mounties said.

Local residents were first alerted to the blaze by a series of explosions.

“The first one rocked our house, which is about a block away from where the car was situated,” said Grant Sathanielle.

Those closer to the blast thought their windows might blow out.

“We’re just a few doors down. The first thing I did was just get the kids away from all glass and windows because it was enough to shake the house,” said Joyce Yan.

Gang-related gun violence in the Lower Mainland is often followed by the discovery of a burning getaway vehicle, as the perpetrators attempt to destroy evidence linking them to the crime.

In this case, as the towering flames from the car came dangerously close to foliage, fences and homes, area residents tried to douse it with garden hoses.

One of the men, who a neighbour and a work colleague identify as an off-duty firefighter, was injured and had to be treated in hospital after getting too close to one of the explosions.

Back at Chickadee Place, investigators worked at the home where the shooting happened well into the evening — just as they did in December when a man was shot in a vehicle parked in front of the same house.

He also had non-life-threatening injuries and his nine-year-old son, in the car at the same time, escaped uninjured.

"This has the indications of being targeted and connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict," Coquitlam RCMP said in their release Friday.

"Police continue to gather evidence with the aim of identifying suspects."

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.